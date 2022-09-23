Watch CBS News
10-year-old student says someone tried to kidnap them at education center in Thornton

A 10-year-old student says they were able to get away from an unknown suspect after they tired grabbing them at an education center in Thornton on Friday morning. 

thornton-abduction-suspect-thornton-police-2-copy.jpg
THORNTON PD

According to Thornton Police Department's tweet, police are investigating an attempted child abduction after a student was able to get away from someone they say tried to take them at the STEM Launch education center on Pecos Street.

Anyone with information can call 720-977-5150.

