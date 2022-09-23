10-year-old student says someone tried to kidnap them at education center in Thornton
A 10-year-old student says they were able to get away from an unknown suspect after they tired grabbing them at an education center in Thornton on Friday morning.
According to Thornton Police Department's tweet, police are investigating an attempted child abduction after a student was able to get away from someone they say tried to take them at the STEM Launch education center on Pecos Street.
Anyone with information can call 720-977-5150.
