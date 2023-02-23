Black podcasters making space for Denver's diversity, beauty

Every Friday night at Lawrence & Larimer Clothing + Supply on Colfax Avenue in Denver, soundwaves and good vibrations fill the air.

Coming to fruition during the pandemic, This.Podcast highlights the beauty, contributions and stories of Black and Brown leaders in Denver, from politicians like Leslie Herod to deejays like Squizzy Taylor. The podcast is currently streaming on all major platforms like YouTube, Apple Music and Spotify.

"It's three friends coming together talking about society, and culture with amazing guests," said Jay Cain, one of the hosts.

Cain hosts the podcast with his friends Courtney Hysaw, also known as Co., and Damion Wright, also known as Uncle Damo. The three met as kids at what was once known as Skyland Recreation Center in Park Hill. While all three of them went to different schools, the friends stayed in contact over the years.

"I see the pod as a connector for Denver, and also to provide people with those platforms," said Hysaw. "There's a lot of folks in this city that are doing a lot of dope things."

The podcast is also a way to leave something for future generations.

"I want to be able to look back, my kids or whoever, to be able to look back and see what we produced," Wright told CBS News Colorado.

While the Skyland Recreation Center was eventually renamed to the Hiawatha Davis Jr. Recreation Center, bringing historical context like that to the podcast is critical for the hosts.

"Denver is growing, which is a good thing, and gentrification is a part of that," Cain said. "But what we want to do specifically is make sure that the history of where we come from doesn't get lost, and I think the right people to tell those stories are us, right? Those who represent those neighborhoods and come from those neighborhoods."

Along with shedding light on the displacement of Black and Brown people, the hosts also discuss access to opportunity in the city.

"If you don't see someone that you can relate to, it's really hard to have those connection points on 'I want to do what that person does,'" said Wright. "And I think that's important for us, to bring on guests that people wouldn't necessarily relate to, but if they see it, they're like, 'I can be it.'"

In March, This.Podcast is celebrating its second anniversary, and it is nearing its 100th episode.

"We've gotten to our 1,000th follower, and like some people would poopoo on that, but you know, it's the little things that you appreciate, that keeps you relatable," Hysaw said. "Family and friends have really done us a solid to keep this thing going."

Giving the community a podcast with a real and raw perspectives of Denver from those whose voices are often silenced. Leaving a legacy for the next generation, spreading the love and building with each other.

"It's about the culture and the community," Cain said. "I really want them to take away that this is for the people-- This.Podcast is for the people."

This.Podcast is currently looking for sponsors to work with on the show. To learn more about This.Podcast visit: https://linktr.ee/this.podcast.