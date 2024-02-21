Thieves steal more than $30,000 in pickleball paddles from Colorado store

A locally-owned business has been the target of thieves at their stores located across the Denver area and the thefts were all caught on camera.

It happened over the past few weeks at Game-Set-Match Inc., which has locations in Boulder, Centennial and Denver. The owner says thieves stole more than $30,000 in pickleball paddles.

Adam Burbary, the owner of the store, said the two groups of thieves visited each location several times, a combined six to eight times total since the start of the new year. The largest theft happened at the Centennial location when they stole 45 pickleball paddles in under 10 minutes.

"We've got footage, they're pretty brazen and they don't even care if they're being videoed or taking pictures of," said Burbary.

The thefts happened during business hours and in broad daylight. Burbary said the group of thieves intentionally distracted staff members to steal the paddles.

"We had a group that we weren't feeling the most comfortable with. We go back in the footage with a little suspicion and find out that they're shoplifting stuff from us in a professional organized manner," said Burbary.

A group of three women were seen stealing dozens of paddles by hiding the paddles under their clothes at several locations. Another group that consisted a man and woman were also seen stealing.

"They were selecting certain items valued at $225 of a paddle to $275, and they took, at this point, 120 paddles," said Burbary.

Burbary said the staff at the shop took inventory in early January, so they knew exactly what was stolen.

"This group came in and targeted specific things on specific days and basically came down here and repeated it almost like it was a route," said Burbary.

Since the thefts, staff have since rearranged items in the store, while keeping the more expensive items in their eyesight.

"We are not a target anymore, but I'll emphasize all other businesses need to not be a target either," said Burbary.

The business is celebrating 35 years in business this month and support has already come in from the pickleball community. Since the thefts, JOOLA, a tennis and pickleball company has even donated 30 paddles.

"It kind of restores humanity and makes me feel like people get it and care," said Burbary.

Burbary has filed police reports with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Denver police and Boulder police.

A spokesperson with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said the thefts are currently under investigation.