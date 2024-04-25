5 arrested after allegedly stealing $30,000 worth of merchandise from stores in Northern Colorado

Five people were arrested in Northern Colorado this week after they allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of items from a cosmetics store. The group is also believed to be responsible for several other crimes in the area where valuable merchandise was stolen.

The theft at the beauty store happened on Tuesday night at one of the Ulta Beauty Supply locations in Fort Collins. After getting a report about items being stolen from the fragrance department, police stopped a car on Interstate 25 that matched the description of the vehicle the suspects were thought to be in. The following suspects were all inside and taken into custody: Niefred Serpa-Acosta, Yossmer Garcia-Rios, Leonardo Winder, Erick Gonzalez-Veloz and Victor Garcia-Gonzalez.

Fort Collins police say a search of the car turned up $5,585 worth of fragrances that had been taken from Ulta.

The suspects range in age from 19 to 28. Two (Serpa-Acosta and Erick Gonzalez-Veloz) are from Fort Collins, two (Winder and Garcia-Gonzalez) are from Denver and one (Garcia-Rios) is from Aurora. Garcia-Gonzalez had a warrant out for his arrest out of Arapahoe County. He faces charges there of attempted murder and kidnapping.

Police say the group is responsible for other crimes in the area in which approximately $25,000 worth of merchandise was stolen. They haven't said what other businesses the group may have targeted.