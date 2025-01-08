The science of snow: What makes snow fluffy vs wet?

The science of snow: What makes snow fluffy vs wet?

The science of snow: What makes snow fluffy vs wet?

Monday brought a blanket of fluffy snow across the Front Range, creating a winter wonderland and bringing lots of fresh powder for skiers in the High Country. But what made the snow so light and fluffy?

Skier making aggressive turn in deep snow in Beaver Creek, Colo. Daniel Milchev / Getty Images

For skiers and snowboarders, fresh powder snow is easier on your joints and much softer if you fall, making it great for beginners. Snow.com said colder temperatures and steady storms from Jan.-Feb create high-quality snow in the High Country, but the amount of water and ambient temperature plays a large role in the type of precipitation that falls.

How precitipation forms as snow National Weather Service

How precitipation forms as sleet National Weather Service

How precitipation forms as freezing rain National Weather Service

According to the National Weather Service, fluffy snow first needs the right percentage of water to snow, called the "snow ratio." The NWS said the "dew point," the temperature at which air must be cooled to become saturated with water vapor, creates the right conditions.

Cold air has a lower capacity to hold water vapor, leading to smaller, lighter snowflakes with more air trapped between them. But that's not the only factor needed.

"In fact, the snow ratios can change dramatically within a snow event itself," said the NWS.

According to the NWS, other variables that change the way the snow forms include:

Depth of the warm layer from the surface into the snow-producing cloud. The warmer it is (closer to freezing), the lower the ratio will be.

Amount of ice in the snow-producing cloud. If there are more super-cooled water droplets in the cloud, snow ratios will be lower. If there is a higher amount of ice crystals, snow ratios will be higher.

If it's windy, snowflakes can fracture, losing their "lacy" structure and leading to lower accumulations (lower snow ratios).

Deep cold, in general, promotes higher snow ratios.

The NWS SciJinks snow simulator is a fun tool to learn how snow, sleet, and freezing rain are created.

National Weather Service