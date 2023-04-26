The Container Store will now accept Bed Bath & Beyond's famous 20% off coupon — but act now

Bed Bath & Beyond closing all stores Bed Bath & Beyond going out of business after bankruptcy filing 01:53

Don't throw away those now-expired Bed Bath & Beyond single-item coupons just yet.

The Container Store announced on Wednesday that for a limited time, it will be accepting Bed Bath & Beyond's famous "20% off a single item coupon," following the home goods chain's announcement that it has filed for bankruptcy and will be shuttering its stores.

So. Much. NEW. Bring in a blue coupon 😉 to receive 20% off a single item and experience our vast array of NEW products for college. Terms and conditions apply. We're here for you. Welcome to the organization. #TheContainerStore pic.twitter.com/o8kp8csZC8 — The Container Store (@ContainerStore) April 26, 2023

"Bring in a blue coupon to receive 20% off a single item and experience our vast array of NEW products for college," the company wrote on Twitter, adding a winky face emoji to cheekily address their competitor's downfall.

Bed Bath & Beyond announced on Monday that it had declared bankruptcy, chalking up many of its difficulties to a slow acclimation to the modern-day e-commerce model of purchasing.

Tuesday was the last day that Bed Bath & Beyond accepted its iconic blue coupons, and has now initiated its closing sales as storefronts liquidate their inventory. The company plans to shut all of its 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 Buy Buy Baby locations by the end of June.

The Container Store has 97 locations nationwide, and all of them will be accepting the coupons through May 31.