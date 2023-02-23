The Cannabis Experience becomes nation's 1st marijuana-licensed consumption bus

The Cannabis Experience in Denver become Colorado's and the nation's first marijuana-licensed consumption bus.

As the cannabis industry continues its blazing trail, local marijuana users can enjoy safe, legal cannabis tours, airport transportation, and private cannabis-friendly party buses.

The Cannabis Experience will offer transportation services to Denver International Airport along with private party bus rentals with food and art themes such as "Toking and Tacos," and "RiNo Mural Tours." The service also provides tours of the city and tourist attractions.

"The Cannabis industry is extremely regulated and not diverse. It took us almost a year to become operational, so we are excited to be the country's first safe, legal, licensed mobile hospitality business," Sarah Woodson said. "We are social equity and African American. We will have amazing tours, and grow our fleet over the next 24 months and work on expanding into other local cities such as Aurora. We are helping move the needle forward in the legalization fight. We are proud to be in the cannabis industry."

Visits to cannabis grows and dispensaries are also included in the services as bookings are being accepted now for the grand opening, which is set for March 1.