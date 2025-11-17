How to save money on your Thanksgiving Day meal, from AI to retailer deals

Artificial intelligence can save you money preparing that Thanksgiving Day feast.

Just tell an AI chatbot such as ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and Microsoft Co-Pilot how many guests you're expecting, provide information on any dietary restrictions and outline your budget. The tools will help compare prices at different stores, and can even offer step-by-step instructions on how to prepare a Thanksgiving meal, as well as outline different recipes for various dishes.

For example, Microsoft Co-Pilot lets users take photos of specific products and then ask questions about the product, like "where can I find the best deal on this boxed stuffing?" or "how many boxes of this stuffing will I need to feed 10 people?" The chatbot will offer suggestions based on those prompts, help shoppers buy the appropriate amount of ingredients and stay on budget by pointing to any cheaper options at local stores.

Phil Lempert, a food industry analyst who goes by "The SupermarketGuru," said smart shoppers can feed guests this holiday season for under $6 a person.

AI is one tool consumers can use to ensure they're getting the best deals and to keep their holiday budgets under control. This year, shoppers can expect to spend roughly $80 to $95 — or $8 to $9.50 per person — preparing Thanksgiving dinner, according to a recent Wells Fargo analysis.

That's about 2% to 3% less this year compared with Turkey Day costs in 2024, the bank found. Consumers are catching a break on foods such as bread, butter, eggs and wine, while the cost of staples such as potatoes, milk and some vegetables has remained flat or risen only modestly, according to the CBS News price tracker.

As for the star ingredient, turkey, wholesale prices have jumped about 40% since last year, from 94 cents a pound to $1.32, according to the Department of Agriculture. However, wholesale costs don't always mean higher store prices. Wells Fargo found that retail prices for turkey are down 3.7% from a year ago.

Retailers are also making it easier for shoppers to save money and time by offering budget-friendly Thanksgiving dinner packages. Target offers a dinner option that serves four people for $20, while Amazon provides a similar package that feeds five for $25. Each bundle includes a turkey, along with ingredients for classic sides such as stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy and bread.

For larger gatherings, Walmart and ALDI also have $40 meal baskets designed to serve up to 10 people.

Tech can also help consumers find the best deals at supermarkets in their area. The Flipp app compiles digital ads from more than a thousand retailers and lets users browse weekly flyers, compare prices across stores and create shopping lists.