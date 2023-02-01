Georgia man suspected in Texas murder arrested in Colorado

U.S. Marshal's deputies Monday arrested a Georgia man in Denver, alleged to have been involved in a February 2022 deadly shooting in Texas.

Isaac Elmore, 21, of Savannah, Georgia, is accused to have been involved in the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Johnathan Oghenesoro in the parking lot of a Houston Red Roof Inn, 12929 Northwest Freeway.

Elmore and a second suspect, Bernard Aaron Robertson - who's already in custody - reportedly got into an argument with Oghenesoro. He's also wanted in Georgia on a warrant for alleged armed robbery and carjacking.

The U.S. Marshal's Service, in a statement Tuesday, said its deputies in Georgia got a tip that Elmore has been hiding out and working in the Denver area. They then alerted marshal's deputies in Colorado on Jan. 17, who began surveilling Elmore near Littleton.

On Jan 30., members of the U.S. Marshals Service, DEA, Lakewood Police Department and ICE saw Elmore getting onto an RTD light rail train at the Mineral Station in Littleton. They followed him to the Evans Station at 400 West Evans Ave. in Denver where he got off the train and was arrested.

He's currently at the Downtown Detention Center in Denver and is awaiting extradition.

"There's nothing more satisfying than safely and effectively taking a violent offender off the street. That is what the Marshals Service is built for, to partner with local and state law enforcement partners to affect arrest for the overall safety of the community," Kirk Taylor, U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado, said in a written statement Tuesday.