Tepeyac Community Health Center celebrates grant to triple the number of patients served

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Tepeyac Community Health Center is celebrating a grant totaling $250,000. Intermountain Healthcare, formerly SCL Health, made the donation. 

The money will help complete a healthcare expansion that services the Hispanic Latinx community, which makes up nearly 30% of all Denver residents. 

The expansion means that more of that population can easily access health care. 

"This will allow us to triple our capacity in terms of the number of patients we're able to provide medical and mental health and dental services. All integrated, all under the same roof as well as pharmacy services," said Jim Garcia with Tepeyac Community Health.

The facility is being built in an area with affordable housing and fresh food providers. The new clinic will triple the number of patients Tepeyac can serve each year. Right now, those patients may not have a primary care provider or may be waiting a long time for an appointment to see a doctor. 

Construction is underway at 2121 E. 48th Ave. in Denver. 

First published on October 25, 2022 / 12:18 PM

