Tent ignites during migrant camp relocation in Denver

A tent ignited in flames during the relocation of a migrant encampment on Wednesday morning. The City of Denver is opening two additional congregate shelter sites for the migrants gathered near Zuni Street and West 27th Avenue.

A tent ignited during a migrant camp relocation in Denver on Wednesday morning. CBS

Denver fire crews rushed to the fire just before 9 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire. The fire didn't spread to any other tents. What caused the fire is being investigated.

A migrant encampment near Zuni Street and West 27th Avenue in Denver. CBS

The downtown encampment has been growing for months. Piles of clothes, furniture and trash bags full of belongings line the tent-filled street. Buses and city services arrived on Wednesday morning to clear the area and transport migrants to one of two new congregate shelter sites.

"We have moved 400 people off the streets into housing, that is separate from the homeless initiative that we've been working on," said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston.

The goal is to connect migrants to housing or travel to preferred destinations.

The city is currently sheltering nearly 4,500 migrants. The addition of these two shelters will hold 320 more.

Johnston said that this situation isn't sustainable.

Crews cleaned up a migrant encampment at 27th and Zuni on Wednesday morning. CBS

"We need work authorization, we need federal support, and the last thing we need is a coordinated entry system," said Johnston. Right now, Denver is the largest single recipient of migrants per capita of any city in America. We have two-and-a-half times more migrants than the next city per capita."

Johnston said the biggest hurdle is getting people authorized to work.

Denver continues to remain a welcoming city for all migrants, but DHS says it doesn't have the resources to aid them forever. As of Jan. 2, the city has supported 35,834 migrants at a cost of more than $36 million.

The city says it's grateful for the funding it has received so far to support migrant sheltering operations, including a reimbursement award of $3.5 million from the State of Colorado. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has advanced $1.6 million, and approved Denver for reimbursement of up to another $9 million in federal assistance.

RELATED: Venezuelan migrants save Denver girls in icy lake