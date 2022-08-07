Watch CBS News
Local News

Teenager crashes, destroys parents' car after taking it out for joy ride in Wheat Ridge

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Teenager crashes, destroys parents' car after taking it out for joy ride in Wheat Ridge
Teenager crashes, destroys parents' car after taking it out for joy ride in Wheat Ridge 00:25

Police in Wheat Ridge say a 15-year-old crashed her parents' car after taking it out for a joy ride. It happened early Sunday morning near the Crown Hill Cemetery.

crash1.jpg
Wheat Ridge Police

Officers say the unlicensed teen was driving fast and crashed into a brick wall at the Collier Hospice Center on the Exempla Lutheran Medical Center Campus.

The girl narrowly missed hitting the center's generator and water lines.

crash.jpg
Wheat Ridge Police

Police say she's facing several serious charges, including driving under the influence of drugs.

No one was hurt, but the car was destroyed.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 7, 2022 / 4:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.