Teen dies after shooting in Longmont near the Twin Peaks Mall

A juvenile is dead after shots rang out in Longmont on Friday night near the Twin Peaks Mall. Police said they responded to that area -- at 800 South Hover -- at about 9 p.m. after an emergency call.

When they got there they found a crowd of young people involved in what they described as a car meetup. Some of the members of the crowd got in a car and were driving off when police stopped them. In a news release, Longmont police said the officers had identified their vehicle as a suspect car.

One of the people in the car ran away and the others in the car were questioned by police.

Shortly afterwards emergency crews responded to a car crash at Nelson Road and Hover Street, only a few blocks north. A car had collided with a pole there. The driver was found to be injured with a gunshot wound. The driver was a juvenile and was taken to the hospital. He died soon afterwards.

Police say they have identified a "suspect of interest" in the case and as of late Saturday morning there was no announcement about an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation, or who might have video or photos from the crime, is asked to email Detective Daniel Kilian at daniel.kilian@longmontcolorado.gov or call (303)774-3693 and reference Longmont Police Report #23-2740.