Watch CBS News
U.S.

Teen rescued after 400-foot fall down canyon at bridge outside Seattle

By Brian Dakss

/ CBS News

5/27: CBS Evening News
5/27: CBS Evening News 19:45

A teenager was rescued Saturday after falling some 400 feet down the side of a canyon at the High Steel Bridge, some 98 miles southeast of Seattle, the Mason County Sheriff's Office says.

The office credits its Special Operations Rescue Team as well as area firefighters for a rescue that left the teen, 19, with "only minimal injuries," addilng that "We are grateful for their swift and professional response."

The bridge, which spans the south fork of the Skokomish River, has a deck that's 375 feet above the water.

Mason County (Washington) Sheriff's Office
A rescuer is seen with a 19-year-old who authorities say fell some 400 feet down the side of a canyon at the High Steel Bridge outside Seattle on May 25, 2024. Mason County (Washington) Sheriff's Office
Brian Dakss

Brian Dakss is a longtime New York-based editor and writer for CBS News, at the Radio network and with CBSNews.com. He has written and edited for NBC News, Dow Jones and numerous radio stations and been a radio anchor and reporter.

First published on May 28, 2024 / 5:54 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.