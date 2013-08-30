Teen Murder Suspect Captured After 15-Hour Search

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)- A teenager accused of killing her mother was taken into police custody after a more than 12-hour long manhunt.

Officers began searching for Isabella Guzman on Wednesday night.

Isabella Guzman (credit: Aurora Police)

Guzman, 18, was taken to police headquarters Thursday, but she isn't formally being held for homicide. Police previously had described Guzman as a suspect in the case.

Officers detained Guzman after they saw her walking out of a parking garage at 2851 S. Parker Road about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

That's where officers found a car with items believed to be related to the woman's death.

Guzman's father said his wife, Guzman's mother, was the victim. Before she was captured Robert Guzman begged for his daughter to turn herself in to police.

"I know you've got to be scared but it's the best thing for you to do," said Robert Guzman.

Officers said they got an emergency call about family dispute that turned deadly at approximately 10:05 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived at the home located in the 2600 block of South Lima Street they found a man at the door who said there was a woman upstairs who needed help. She was pronounced dead at the home soon afterwards.

Robert Guzman said his ex-wife was concerned about her daughter's behavior, "She came here yesterday to seek help with Isabella. She wanted me to go and talk to Isabella and she was really scared."

He said the two got into a fight and that Guzman spit in her mother's face.

Robert Guzman said he tried to reason with his daughter but never expected anything like this, "I can't believe it. I still can't believe that this happened. It's like, a nightmare."