Teen hockey player suspended after fight on the ice

Teen hockey player suspended after fight on the ice

Teen hockey player suspended after fight on the ice

A teenage hockey player has been suspended after a fight on the ice at the Ice Ranch in Littleton.

Few details were immediately available but video of the fight shows a teen hockey player kicking another player while wearing his skates.

A member of the other team skates over to the player doing the kicking and tackles that player.

Parents and players were extremely upset by the fight.

The teen player that was kicking the other player was immediately suspended from all Colorado Amateur Hockey Association games and USA hockey games and practices until a formal review. That's expected to take place in the next 30 days.