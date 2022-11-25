Teen dies after rescue from icy pond in Douglas County

The teen who was rescued from an icy pond in the Roxborough Park neighborhood earlier this week has died. Three children were rescued after falling through the ice in Douglas County on Tuesday afternoon but bystanders couldn't get to the fourth child.

Neighbors rushed to the scene after the two girls and two boys fell through the ice. Neighbors were able to pull out two girls and one boy, but couldn't reach the other one. West Metro Fire Rescue pulled out the teen boy and he was rushed to the hospital, then flown from UCHealth Highlands Ranch to Children's Hospital.

Unfortunately, the boy died at the hospital.