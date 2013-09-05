Teen Charged With Murder After Earlier Refusing To Leave Jail Cell

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)- A teenager accused of brutally stabbing her mother to death refused to leave her jail cell for court Thursday morning. She did appear before a judge Thursday afternoon and was charged with murder.

Isabella Guzman was scheduled to appear in an Arapahoe County Court room to hear the charges against her. Those charges stem from the Aug. 28 incident at Guzman's home where she lived with her mother in the 2600 block of South Lima Street in Aurora.

Guzman, 18, did appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday where she was formally charged in the murder of her mother.

Isabella Guzman appeared in court Sept. 5, 2013 (credit: CBS)

Court documents state Guzman's mother, Yun Mi Hoy, had been stabbed 79 times in the face, neck and torso on the upstairs floor of the home. Police discovered Hoy's body Aug. 28 after responding to the home on an emergency call.

Guzman ran from the scene and was captured by police the next afternoon.

Isabella Guzman appeared in court Sept. 5 (credit: CBS)

Friends of the victim are puzzled about what had happened but did say the relationship between the mother and daughter had been strained.

"I really don't know what made her snap. I really don't know why. It's just sad," said Hoy's friend Dana Daniel.

Guzman had recently spit in her mother's face and sent her an email with the words "You will pay."

Robert Guzman, Isabella's father and Hoy's ex-husband, said he got a call the day of the murder from Hoy indicating trouble between her and their daughter. He said things had been tense between the two women for some time.

"It's like a nightmare. Hard to wake up from it," said Robert Guzman.