16-year-old arrested, accused of attempted murder at Loveland Sports Park

A 16-year-old has been arrested and facing attempted murder charges. He has been accused of firing a gun at the Loveland Sports Park on Saturday night. 

Police said they don't think this was a random act and that they were able to track down the suspect through witnesses at the scene. 

No one was injured. The suspect is not being identified because he is a juvenile. 

First published on October 5, 2022 / 9:35 PM

