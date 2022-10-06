16-year-old arrested, accused of attempted murder at Loveland Sports Park
A 16-year-old has been arrested and facing attempted murder charges. He has been accused of firing a gun at the Loveland Sports Park on Saturday night.
Police said they don't think this was a random act and that they were able to track down the suspect through witnesses at the scene.
No one was injured. The suspect is not being identified because he is a juvenile.
