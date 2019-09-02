Teddy Bear Patrol Community Day Celebrates Medical Experience For Children

DENVER (CBS4) - The Teddy Bear Patrol tries to ease emergency medical experiences for kids, and now a community party will further show them the medical world.

(credit: CBS)

CBS4 is partnered with KOSI 101.1 and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children to collect new stuffed animals for the Teddy Bear Patrol. The stuffed animals ride on ambulances, and fire trucks, and emergency medical technicians give them to children in emergency situations.

There are donation bins at the CBS4 Studios, 1044 Lincoln Street, at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, 2001 N. High Street, and various other HealthONE locations. The Teddy bears are an important tool in keeping kids calm and making them feel secure in an uncertain situation.

On Sept. 14, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children and SkyRidge Medical Center will host the Teddy Bear Patrol Community Day. It's a fun day for families in which children can explore the medical world in a non-emergency setting. They can tour emergency vehicles and the emergency room, interact with emergency personnel, and learn more about medical care. The Community Day is free and open to the public.

INFO: Teddy Bear Patrol