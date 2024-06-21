Watch CBS News
"Hawaii Five-0" actor Taylor Wily dead at 56

"Hawaii Five-0" actor Taylor Wily has died, his entertainment attorney confirmed to CBS News. He was 56 years old.

A cause of death was not shared. Local news outlet KITV reported that Wily died in Hurricane, Utah. 

Executive producer Peter Lenkov, who worked with Wily on both "Hawaii Five-0" and "Magnum P.I.," said on Instagram that he was "devastated" and "heartbroken" by Wily's death. 

"You charmed me into making you a regular... on the show... and in my life," Lenkov wrote in a second post, alongside a slideshow of images of himself and Wily. "You were family. And I will miss you every day, brother." 

CBS Hosts Annual Sunset On The Beach Event Celebrating Season 8 Of "Hawaii Five-0"
Taylor Wily attends the Sunset on the Beach event celebrating season 8 of "Hawaii Five-0" at Queen's Surf Beach on Nov. 10, 2017 in Waikiki, Hawaii. Darryl Oumi / Getty Images

Wily was born in Honolulu, Hawaii. Before entering the film and television industry, he had a career as a sumo wrestler and mixed martial artist. 

Wily had a recurring role on "Hawaii Five-0," playing the character of Kamekona Tupuola for 171 episodes. He also reprised the role in "MacGyver" and "Magnum P.I." He also played a role in the film "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and appeared during the 20th season of "The Amazing Race."  

Wily is survived by his wife, Halona, and their two children, KITV reported. 

Kerry Breen is a news editor at CBSNews.com. A graduate of New York University's Arthur L. Carter School of Journalism, she previously worked at NBC News' TODAY Digital. She covers current events, breaking news and issues including substance use.

