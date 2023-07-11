Taylor Swift tickets at Mile High Stadium especially difficult to get for people with disabilities

Life in a wheelchair and unable to speak is not easy, but Taylor Swift's music has made life better.

Emma Reed was born with a neurological disorder. Her mother Kristen Gwatkin, of Monument, is giving her a 21st birthday present.

"She might be a little camera shy at the moment, but she is an incredible Taylor Swift fan," the mother said.

Emma Reed, right, and her mother Kristen Gwatkin, of Monument, Colorado. CBS

With the star coming to Denver, Dwatkin was determined to get tickets.

"I attempted to buy accessible seat tickets seven times," she said.

On the eighth try, she was able to get four tickets at Empower Field at Mile High for Friday night, but no accessible seats.

Calls to Ticketmaster have not proven successful.

"The only thing he did was admonish me for not buying tickets that were wheelchair accessible," she said.

A Ticketmaster spokesperson sent an emailed statement to CBS News Colorado Monday evening, saying the company complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and is "precluded by the ADA from asking for any proof of disability from fans purchasing ADA seats."

Availability and type of accessible seating tickets will vary based on each venue's policies and/or the type of event taking place.

Swift has a new song coincidently called "When Emma Falls in Love."

Kristen Gwatkin, left, danced with her daughter Emma Reed. CBS

"The first time I heard it, I said 'I have to play this for Emma,'" Gwatkin said.

They now plan to be first in line when the gates open Friday.

"We will be with the cattle drive as we walk in all together," Gwatkin said.

Empower Field has an Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator. This mother and daughter are putting their hopes in that.