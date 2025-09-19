Launch party for Taylor Swift's "Life of a Showgirl" is coming to theaters. Here's what to know.

Taylor Swift’s new album and movie to premiere together in theaters on Oct. 3

Taylor Swift fans will soon get another chance to see the pop star on the big screen, as AMC Theaters on Friday announced an official release party for her "Life of a Showgirl" album, on Oct. 3 - 5.

Called "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl," the 89-minute theatrical experience will play at all 540 AMC locations in the U.S. as well as Cinemark and Regal theaters. It will also be shown in as many as 100 additional countries, according to AMC. Showtimes begin on Oct. 3 — the same day the album debuts — at 3 p.m. EDT, 2 p.m. CDT, 1 p.m. MDT and noon PDT.

U.S. Ticket sales launched Friday, leading fans to flock to AMC Theaters' website. As of 2 p.m, the wait time to buy a ticket, which costs $12 plus tax, was over an hour.

"Looks like it's time to brush off that Eras Tour outfit or orange cardigan…" Swift said in an Instagram post Friday. "Tickets are on sale now. Dancing is optional but very much encouraged," she added.

As part of the experience, AMC will screen the world premiere of Swift's music video, "The Fate of Ophelia," one of the 12 tracks on her forthcoming studio album, at movie theaters across the country from Oct. 3 to 5. Fans will also be able to see behind-the-scenes footage from the music video, other lyric videos and Swift's reflections on songs, according to the company's statement.

Swift announced the release of "Life of a Showgirl," her 12th studio album, last month, dropping the news on her website and later teasing it on the "New Heights" podcast, hosted by her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce, a former center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Travis Kelce and Swift announced their engagement last month.

"The Official Release Party of a Showgirl," marks AMC Theatres' second collaboration with Swift. "The Eras Tour" movie, was the top-selling concert film of all time, according to AMC. The 2023 film which documented Swift's recording-breaking international tour, grossed $261.6 million globally, surpassing Michael Jackson's "This Is It" (2009), according to online music publication Pitchfork.

Netflix in 2020 released a documentary of Swift's life in show business entitled "Miss Americana," which was screened at select theaters across the U.S.