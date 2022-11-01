Watch CBS News
Taylor Swift announces new tour featuring 2023 Denver stop

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Taylor Swift announced a new tour Tuesday, and on the list of stops is Denver's Empower Field at Mile High. 

"Swifties" will want to mark down July 15th, 2023. The "Eras Tour" will start in March and run into August, with international dates to be announced soon. 

MUNA and Gracie Abrams will join Swift in Denver for the concert. 

Swift has released four albums since her "Reputation" tour five years ago. As for which album the tour will be supporting, the answer is all of them. Swift said the tour will be "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!).

Tickets will run between $49 and $449, with VIP packages starting at $199 and going up to $899. Tickets go on sale on November 18th. 

In an attempt to get tickets into the hands of real fans and not bots, Swift will use a Ticketmaster Verified Fan program. You can preregister here through November 9th. 

Swift's "Midnights" album had the biggest week since Adele released "25" in 2015. For the first time in history, all top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 were filled by songs from a single artist - in this case, from Swift's newest album. 

