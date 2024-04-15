Watch CBS News
Tanker rollover forces evacuations of homes near Durango

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

A tractor-trailer hauling liquified natural gas crashed just after 11 a.m. Monday near the Colorado-New Mexico state line. 

Several homes in the immediate area were evacuated as hazardous materials personnel from the Durangoo Fire Protection District and Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene. 

Both directions of U.S. Highway 160 are closed until further notice between Elmore's Corner at State Highway 172 and La Plata County Road 225A. The accident location is about six miles southeast of Durango.

durango-tanker-rollover-1-credit-reuben-schafir-of-durango-herald.jpg
First responders keep traffic on U.S. Highway 160 from driving near a rolled tractor-trailer that was reportedly hauling liquified natural gas, a highly flammable product.  Reuben Schafir/DurangoHerald.com

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital, according to a La Plata County spokesman. 

Liquified natural gas is classified as 'extremely flammable' by federal regulators. It is described as easy to ignite. Different types of it are both lighter and heavier than air, can cause asphyxiation at high concentrations, and can boil upon contact with water. 

