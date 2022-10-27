Tamara Le arrested in deadly shooting in Aurora
Police in Aurora have arrested Tamara Le in connection with a deadly shooting in Aurora over the weekend. The shooting happened on South Mobile Circle on Sunday.
Officers found a 39-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home near Quincy and Buckley shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday. She died at the hospital.
Le and her vehicle were identified earlier this week. She was arrested Tuesday morning.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.