Tamara Le arrested in deadly shooting in Aurora

Police in Aurora have arrested Tamara Le in connection with a deadly shooting in Aurora over the weekend. The shooting happened on South Mobile Circle on Sunday. 

Officers found a 39-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home near Quincy and Buckley shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday. She died at the hospital.

Le and her vehicle were identified earlier this week. She was arrested Tuesday morning. 

