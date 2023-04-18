Suzanne Morphew case: Husband accused of murder files complaint against prosecutors

A complaint has been filed from the Colorado Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel against the prosecutors in a case that received national attention.

Barry Morphew, of Chaffee County Colorado, was not only the prime suspect in the case as he was also charged with the murder of his wife Suzanne.

The announcement two years ago came from the 11th Judicial District Attorney, Linda Stanley.

"This is all about Suzanne her family and about all the individuals who knew her and cared about her," said Iris Eytan, Barry Morphew's attorney.

But the case was dismissed after prosecutors say they needed more time to find Suzanne's body.

Now, Eytan has filed an 83-page complaint with the state Supreme Court against the district prosecutors in the case including, Stanley.

"They went through a year... putting Mr. Morphew behind bars in a cage for five months... concealing evidence of innocence," she expressed.

Eytan says that included information about DNA found in Suzanne's car.

"The DNA did not match Barry Morphew but it matched other individuals unsound sex offense cases this country," she said.

Eytan is a part of an organization called, Protect Ethical Prosecutors. She claimed ethics were violated with pretrial publicity failure to turn over evidence timely manner and other matters in the case.

"And my request is that they take seriously my request to disbar these prosecutors," Eytan added.

Barry Morphew has been free since the charges were dropped, but there's the possibility they could be refiled if new evidence emerges.

CBS News Colorado reached out to Linda Stanley's office but has not received a reply.