Suzanne Morphew case: Husband who was accused of murder files lawsuit against FBI, sheriff, investigators

The husband of Suzanne Morphew is asking for $15 million saying he was wrongfully charged in his wife's disappearance and presumed death. Barry Morphew, of Chaffee County, was not only the prime suspect in the case as he was also charged with the murder of his wife Suzanne.

Suzanne disappeared after leaving her home for a bike ride on Mother's Day 2020 and what happened remains a mystery. Her body has not been found but she is presumed dead.

Barry and Susanne Morphew Facebook

Barry Morphew was arrested May 5, 2021 on charges of murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and attempting to influence a public servant. A judge dismissed the case against Barry Morphew in April 2022.

The 11th Judicial District Attorney, Linda Stanley, filed the motion to "dismiss without prejudice" which means that prosecutors could file charges against Barry Morphew at a later date.

The case was afflicted with complications. The trial was moved out of Chaffee County and into Fremont County in February 2022. The year before, the judge in the case recused himself after attorneys asked for his dismissal. There were several hearings regarding what evidence and testimony will be allowed in court.

Morphew filed the lawsuit on Tuesday which includes Chaffee County, the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office, and several named investigators in the case including those working for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI.