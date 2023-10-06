Woman opens fire in Connecticut police department lobby, prompting exchange of gunfire with officer between bullet-proof glass

A woman is in custody Friday after authorities said she opened fire in a police department lobby in Connecticut, spurring an exchange of gunfire with an officer.

The woman, who has been identified as 51-year-old Suzanne Laprise, entered the lobby of the Bristol Police Department at around 10:35 p.m. on Thursday night and "fired multiple rounds" into the window of the front lobby desk, police said. The desk was unoccupied at the time, and the bullets did not penetrate the bullet-resistant glass, police said.

Suzanne Laprise Bristol Police

Officers responded to the gunfire and attempted to negotiate. However, Laprise continued to fire the gun, directing the bullets at officers. An officer returned fire, but "the rounds were again stopped by bullet-resistant glass."

Laprise set down the firearm, which allowed officers to deploy a Taser and take her into custody, police said. The woman was taken "without serious injury" to an area hospital for evaluation. Police said on Friday that Laprise was released from the hospital and taken into police custody.

There were no reports of officers being injured.

Laprise has been charged with multiple counts, including criminal attempt/murder with special circumstance, illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal use of a weapon, illegal carry of firearms under the influence of drugs/alcohol, violation of pistol permit requirements, illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and breach of peace.

Laprise is currently being held on a $3 million bond. Police said she will be arraigned at New Britain Superior Court later Friday.

The police department said on Facebook that its lobby would be closed for walk-in complaints on Friday so that repairs and maintenance could be conducted.