3 taken to hospital after SUV crashes into utility box, knocks out Colorado apartment complex's power

3 in hospital after SUV crashes, knocks out apartment complex's power in Aurora

3 in hospital after SUV crashes, knocks out apartment complex's power in Aurora

3 in hospital after SUV crashes, knocks out apartment complex's power in Aurora

Crews in Aurora are working to restore power to a Colorado apartment complex after a single car crash overnight.

CBS

The building is called Griffis Fitzsimons South and it is located near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Sable Boulevard in Aurora.

Officials with Aurora police say three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the SUV they were in crashed into a utility box at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The car ended up in a retention pond after it went over a curb, struck the box and went through a gate. The vehicle was heavily damaged.

An official with Xcel Energy said power could be out at the apartment complex until the late afternoon or early evening.

CBS

The three who were hurt were the only people inside the car at the time of the crash.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash.