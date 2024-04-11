Watch CBS News
SUV crashes into Brighton 27J school bus with Colorado students on board

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Brighton firefighters rushed to a crash involving a school bus and an SUV on Thursday morning. Fire investigators said the crash happened when an SUV rear-ended the bus with the 27J Brighton School District.

A Brighton 27J school bus was rear-ended by an SUV in Brighton on Thursday morning.

There were 16 students on board the bus when the crash happened at 11th and Bridge. None of the students were transported to the hospital by emergency crews. The driver of the SUV was rushed to the hospital. 

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. 

