2 suspects arrested in Larimer County murder plot to kill 3 people

Two suspects have been arrested in Larimer County for their involvement in a plot to murder three people. The two suspects, Joshua Anderson and Jesse Mewes are accused of conspiracy to commit murder among other charges.

Investigators with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office learned that Anderson was actively coordinating a plan to kill a victim and witnesses in a criminal case out of Fort Collins. The criminal case is from last year and the charges Anderson is facing include attempted first-degree murder, extortion, felony menacing, child abuse and violation of a protective order.

Investigators began their investigation this month and earned that Anderson was communicating with outside associates to put his plan in motion.

On June 8, deputies arrested Jesse Mewes, 35, of Fort Collins, on conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and habitual criminal enhancement. Mewes remains in custody on a $250,000 bond.

On June 9, additional charges were filed against Anderson including solicitation to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and habitual criminal enhancement. Anderson remains in custody on a $1 million bond in addition to more than $517,000 in bonds associated with his previous charges. He also has a no bond warrant out of Jefferson County.

"Such blatant disregard for human life is extremely disturbing," said Captain Bobby Moll, who leads the LCSO Investigations division, in a statement. "I'm grateful for everyone who worked to stop a ruthless and violent plan to hurt innocent people. We won't tolerate that kind of behavior in our jail or in the community we serve."

Anyone with additional information about this case may contact Investigator Joshua Taylor at (970) 498-5541. People who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org. The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.