Suspect in triple homicide near Westcliffe extradited to Colorado

A suspect in a triple homicide in Custer County from November of last year has been extradited to Colorado from New Mexico.

Hanme Clark, left, and Nancy Rae Medina-Kochis were arrested in New Mexico and are being held awaiting extradition. Both have been charged in connection with a quadruple shooting turned triple homicide in Custer County, Colorado. Bernalillo County Detention Center

Three people were killed and another was injured in a rural area near Westcliffe on Nov. 20, 2023. Nancy Rae Medina-Kochis was transferred from a jail in New Mexico to Colorado on Monday. She has been charged as an accessory to the crime.

Shooting suspect Hanme Clark was arrested a day after the homicides. Medina-Kochis was with Clark at the time of his arrest in New Mexico after a multi-state alert was issued.

Investigators believe Clark was the one who shot all four victims, killing three and injuring one. Law enforcement officials identified the victims as Rob Geers, 63, Beth Wade, 73, and James Daulton. Patty Daulton was injured in the shooting.

According to the arrest affidavit, officials believe the shooting was connected to a property line dispute. Clark was a neighbor of the Geers.

Westcliffe is about 150 miles south of Denver.