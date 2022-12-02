Suspect surrenders after barricading inside hotel following bank robbery in Greenwood Village

Suspect surrenders to police after barricading self in hotel after robbery

Suspect surrenders to police after barricading self in hotel after robbery

Suspect surrenders to police after barricading self in hotel after robbery

A man is in custody following a three-hour stand-off after a bank robbery Thursday.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to Greenwood Village after a bank robbery suspect exchanged gunfire with officers. Police were joined by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

Update: After 3.5 hours of negotiation, the suspect has peacefully surrendered and is in custody. GVPD would like to thank our partners @ArapahoeSO @FBIDenver @DenverPolice @SouthMetroPIO @AuroraPD — Greenwood Village (@greenwoodgov) December 2, 2022

Authorities say around 10:45 a.m., police officers rushed to the Key Bank at 9250 E. Arapahoe Road on reports of a bank robbery in progress.

Leo McMillan was working at the Key bank when the suspect approached and demanded to take him to the safe.

CBS

"He just walked up and came up behind me, pulled out a gun and told me to take him to the vault," McMillan said. "He talked about blowing our brains out and how nobody would find us back there."

The suspect grabbed the money and exited the bank, but that's when he ran into a deputy during his getaway.

"He seemed really cocky when he was doing it. Like he knew he wasn't going to get caught. But I think he didn't put a lot of thought into planning it," McMillan said.

When an officer attempted to make contact, the suspect fired rounds at a deputy, and gunfire was then exchanged.

CBS

That suspect then ran away and was chased by the officer while he was seen running into the Extended Stay nearby where the suspect barricaded himself inside. Authorities believe the suspect was renting a room in the hotel.

Officers surrounded the hotel and attempted to make contact with the suspect. A reverse 911 situation was activated.

During the situation, police decided to wait it out as the best option for surrender.

"We don't set deadlines. Our goal is to get a peaceful surrender," A Greenwood Village officer said.

Hours later, the suspect surrendered to authorities, while the victims have to deal with the trauma.

CBS

"I know it's going to be going through my head for a little while, and thinking about it tonight," McMillan said.

Police say no one was hurt during the incident and the FBI is also investigating the suspect for other robberies in the area.