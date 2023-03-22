18-year-old who attacked officers with knives killed by police in Monte Vista

Two Monte Vista Police Department officers have been placed on administrative leave after an incident in the southern Colorado town in which a person died after police responded when he came at them with two knives.

An image from an officer's bodycam video shows a frightening point during the attack early Tuesday afternoon. The 18-year-old apparently jumped out of a window at a residence on the 1200 block of South Broadway and had some sort of clothing covering his face. He then immediately ran at the officers and was swinging the knives.

CBI

Neither police officer was stabbed, though one had minor injuries. At least one of the officers deployed a taser and "the suspect was fired upon," according to the CBI. He died at the scene.

The officers were initially called to an address to check on the well being of a person.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation will take over the case to determine if the officers acted properly in their response. Both are veteran members of the department.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.