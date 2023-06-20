Watch CBS News
Suspect who shot at Windsor police officers dies after officers return fire

Police in Windsor were involved in a shooting on Monday night that left one man dead. Investigators said that officers were responding to a domestic disturbance on Sunflower Drive about 9 p.m.

Dispatch had received multiple calls from people reporting a suicidal and possibly intoxicated man who had a weapon at that address near Highway 257. 

When officers arrived, police said the man shot at officers three times. Officers returned fire and the suspect was rushed to the hospital where he died. 

No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire. The identity of the suspect has not been released. 

