Watch CBS News
Local News

Search underway for shoplifters accused of stealing $400-$500 of laundry detergent

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is searching for three men who stole $400 to $500 worth of laundry detergent from a King Soopers store. The store they targeted is on Arapahoe Road west of Holly. 

arapco-sheriff-king-soopers-shoplifters-pic2-copy.jpg
Arapahoe County

Three men stole the laundry detergent on June 18. 

arapco-sheriff-king-soopers-shoplifters-pic3-copy.jpg
Arapahoe County

One man goes by "Robert" and he has dark brown hair and a mustache. The man wearing the Superman shirt and baseball cap is known as "Bugsy."

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 11:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.