Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near 5th Avenue and Federal Boulevard in Denver

Denver police say a suspect was pronounced dead after an officer-involved shooting that happened near West 5th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

A press conference was held Friday evening where Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas provided an update saying that no officers were injured and the suspect died at the hospital.

According to Thomas, officers originally responded to the report of a stabbing and a robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store just before 7 p.m.

Officers arrived within minutes and witnesses who were exiting the store told officers that two people were being held hostage in a back room inside.

The suspect was holding two victims hostage inside of the back room of the convenience store as officer tried to enter the room but it was locked, according to Thomas.

Denver Police Department

Police then used a battering ram to open the door. When officers got inside, they saw three male individuals inside the room where one of them was seen threating a hostage with a sharp object. Officers recognized that the victims were in danger and officers fired shots at the person holding the sharp object, according to Thomas.

The officers stopped firing when the suspect went down and then proceeded help the two hostages out of the back room. Life-saving measures were then performed on the injured suspect as he was taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing.