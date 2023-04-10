Suspect detained at Clement Park, officer-involved shooting investigated

One suspect was being treated for injuries at Clement Park on Monday after Columbine High School was placed on a secure perimeter. That secure perimeter means that no one is allowed to enter or leave the campus but all school activities continue as scheduled inside the building.

Large police presence in the area of W Bowles Ave and S Pierce. Initial info indicates an officer involved shooting; suspect is being treated on scene and no officers were injured. PIO en route; eta 30 mins. Schools are secure; incident did not involve any schools. pic.twitter.com/7Yii7bMq8Z — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 10, 2023

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, "Large police presence in the area of W Bowles Ave and S Pierce. Initial info indicates an officer-involved shooting; suspect is being treated on scene and no officers were injured."

Investigators said that the incident did not involve any schools. CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the scene which showed a large law enforcement presence including the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Denver Police Department.

A portion of the park was cordoned off with crime scene tape. Several officers were gathering evidence from a white sedan. It is unclear whether that vehicle belongs to the suspect.

Clement Park is adjacent to Columbine High School. April 20 marks the day that two students shot and killed 12 classmates and a teacher before taking their own lives at the school in 1999.

ALERT: #DPD is in the 3800 block of W. Saratoga on a shooting involving an officer. Large police presence in the area. Additional details forthcoming, please watch this thread for updates. #Denver pic.twitter.com/Gv3eMjmkmf — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 10, 2023

Police in Denver confirmed that a weapon was found at the scene.

Police in Denver investigated a shooting in the 3800 block of W. Saratoga that involved an officer. Investigators said that shooting was connected to the incident in Clement Park because they believed that was "where the initial call for service was placed."

The suspect has not been identified. Police confirmed the suspect did have a warrant for a felony crime in Denver. The suspect was rushed to the hospital and was listed in stable condition, according to Denver police on Monday afternoon.