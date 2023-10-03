Suspect arrested, wanted for stealing car, shooting that car's owner

One suspect is in custody after stealing a car, shooting that car's owner, and leading Aurora police on a chase into Denver. It all began in Denver near Alameda and Dayton about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

CBS

A man told police that he took himself to the hospital after he was shot in the arm while trying to get his car back after it was stolen. The shooting happened in the area of E. Alameda Avenue and South Alton Way. He gave the tracking information for his car to police who then shared it with other police departments in the Denver metro area.

About an hour later, police in Aurora spotted the stolen car near 6th and Peoria. Officers briefly pursued the driver before that driver crashed at 6th Avenue and Del Mar Circle and was arrested.