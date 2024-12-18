Suspect arrested after triple fatal crash in Colorado

The Colorado State Patrol arrested a man they said caused a fatal crash in Mesa County that claimed the lives of three people.

Patrick James Sneddon Mesa County

Colorado Department of Transportation employees Nathan Jones and Trenton Umberger, along with Kathi Wallace, were killed in September when a Jeep collided with the roadway workers installing a sign on Highway 6.

Authorities said the suspect was driving a Jeep off the highway surface when it struck the workers and rolled across the highway, killing the CDOT employees and the suspect's wife.

CDOT

On Wednesday, the CSP arrested the suspect, Patrick James Sneddon, and booked him into the Mesa County Jail. He is facing charges of:

Three counts of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence of alcohol or one or more drugs or both such conduct was the proximate cause of a death to another person

Two counts of failure to yield right of way to a stationary public service utility vehicle resulting in death (felony, move over law)

Failure to drive in a single lane (weaving)

Driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.