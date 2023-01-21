Suspect arrested after shooting reported on 10th and Clarkson Street
Authorities in Denver say a suspect is in custody following a shooting that was reported near 10th and Clarkson Street.
DPD says upon arrival to the scene, one female victim was located with non-life-threatening injuries, while an adult male was taken into custody.
Officers are currently on the scene and investigating the cause of the incident.
