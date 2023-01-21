Suspect arrested after shooting reported on 10th and Clarkson Street

Authorities in Denver say a suspect is in custody following a shooting that was reported near 10th and Clarkson Street.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting at 10th and Clarkson St. One victim located, an adult female with non-life-threatening injuries. One person, an adult male is in custody. Officers are working to developed additional information. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/u5E48NTipS — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 21, 2023

DPD says upon arrival to the scene, one female victim was located with non-life-threatening injuries, while an adult male was taken into custody.

Officers are currently on the scene and investigating the cause of the incident.