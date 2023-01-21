Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested after shooting reported on 10th and Clarkson Street

Authorities in Denver say a suspect is in custody following a shooting that was reported near 10th and Clarkson Street.

DPD says upon arrival to the scene, one female victim was located with non-life-threatening injuries, while an adult male was taken into custody. 

Officers are currently on the scene and investigating the cause of the incident. 

First published on January 21, 2023 / 3:40 PM

