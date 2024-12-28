Suspect arrested after road rage shooting in Northern Colorado

The Loveland Police Department arrested a man suspected in a shooting that shut down part of Taft Avenue Friday night.

According to the LPD, 23-year-old Brice Carey of Milliken, Colo. fired several rounds at another driver as both vehicles were traveling north on Taft Avenue. After the shooting, police said Carey fled north on Taft Avenue towards Fort Collins.

Authorities briefly closed Taft Avenue between 50th Street and 43rd Street as they investigated the scene. No injuries were reported.

The LPD said that, with the help of the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, they identified Carey and his vehicle and reportedly surveilled his residence. Once they established probable cause, police contacted and arrested Carey and booked him into the Larimer County Jail.

He is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit a class three felony, menacing and intimidation, and tampering with physical evidence.