Suspect arrested, accused of providing drugs to Colorado teens in exchange for money, sexual acts

One suspect has been arrested, and accused of providing drugs and vapes to middle and high-school-aged students in exchange for money and sexual acts. Angel Gomez Rubio was arrested in Texas when he returned from Mexico following an intense investigation by the Longmont Police Department, Boulder County Sheriff's Office, and the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Investigators said they uncovered a drug-dealing operation where Rubio targeted middle and high school students. According to the district attorney's office, Rubio would sell drugs, namely psilocybin mushrooms, MDMA, marijuana and vapes to juveniles in Boulder County and the surrounding area.

Investigators also said that Rubio would coerce underage girls to perform sexual acts in exchange for drugs and vapes.

Rubio was arrested on a total of 19 charges including human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude, distribution of a controlled substance to a minor, special offender- pattern, enticement of a child, internet luring of a child, sexual assault on a child, kidnapping, sexual exploitation of a child, money laundering and distribution of marijuana. If convicted, Rubio faces a wide sentencing range including numerous years in prison and a possible life sentence.

"We are grateful to all our partners who provided assistance during this investigation. We would also like to express our appreciation for the support extended by the Boulder County D.A.'s Office, Boulder County Sheriff's Office, and their investigators. This was a significant and challenging investigation, and we are proud of the teamwork and dedication. Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our community, especially school-aged children," said Longmont Police Chief Jeff Satur in a statement.

A second suspect and co-defendant in the case, Fernando Pacheco, was arrested Nov. 24 on three charges including human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude, sexual assault on a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. If convicted, Pacheco faces a wide sentencing range including numerous years in state prison and a possible life sentence.

Investigators are encouraging additional victims and witnesses to contact Longmont Police Detective Daniel Kilian at 303-774-3693, Detective Ryan Williams at 303-774-4839, Boulder County Sheriff Detective Michael McKinley at 303-441-4692, or District Attorney Senior Investigator Edna Munoz at 303-441-1355.

"These defendants are charged with preying upon middle and high school students, including coercing students to engage in sexual acts for drugs and vapes. This arrest is a direct result of the outstanding efforts and teamwork of the investigators and prosecutors. Our office will strongly support the victims and fight for the right outcome in this case," said 20th Judicial District Attorney Michael Dougherty in a statement.