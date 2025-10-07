Supreme Court hears arguments involving Colorado "conversion therapy" ban

Washington — The Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in a Colorado counselor's challenge to the state's ban on "conversion therapy" for minors.

The case was brought by Kaley Chiles, who argues the state's restriction unconstitutionally censors conversations about gender dysphoria and sexual orientation that she seeks to have with young patients. Chiles, who is Christian, says she wants to engage in talk therapy with minor clients who want to "reduce or eliminate unwanted sexual attractions, change sexual behaviors, or grow in the experience of harmony with [their] physical body."

But she says she fears that having those conversations with young patients puts her at risk of violating Colorado's law. Lower courts ruled against Chiles, finding Colorado's law regulates professional conduct.

Called the Minor Conversion Therapy Law, Colorado's ban was enacted in 2019 and prohibits mental health professionals from engaging in any practice or treatment, including talk therapy, that attempts to change an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity, including efforts to "change behaviors or gender expressions or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attraction or feelings toward individuals of the same sex."

Violators face fines of up to $5,000 and risk being suspended from practicing or stripped of their license. Colorado is one of more than 20 states that have enacted bans on "conversion therapy."

Several years after Colorado's law took effect, Chiles sued state licensing officials, arguing that the ban violates her free speech rights by censoring her conversations with patients based on viewpoint and the content of those discussions.

Colorado has not taken any disciplinary action against Chiles or any other licensed therapist for violating the ban, it said in court papers, and the state asserts that the talk therapy Chiles' aims to provide wouldn't defy its law because she expressly doesn't seek to change a patient's gender identity or sexual orientation.

"The only thing that the law prohibits therapists from doing is performing a treatment that seeks the predetermined outcome of changing a minor's sexual orientation or gender identity because that treatment is unsafe and ineffective," they wrote in a filing with the Supreme Court.

But during oral arguments, one of Chiles' lawyers, James Campbell, said there remains a "credible threat of enforcement" against her and said that the state is "actively investigating" Chiles.

Chiles' lawyers argue that the law prevents families and teens who want to address gender dysphoria by aligning identity and sex from working with a licensed counselor to help reach that goal. But practices that provide assistance to patients undergoing gender transition are allowed under the law, they said.

"The Free Speech Clause forbids the State from censoring mutual conversations on important topics. This includes discussions between counselors and clients on deeply personal issues," lawyers with the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal advocacy group that is representing Chiles, said in filings. "Colorado's viewpoint-based intrusion into the counseling room is unconstitutional."

The justices asked Campbell about whether Chiles' treatment should be described as conduct or speech, a distinction that could be subject to the Court's determination of whether Chiles has standing in the case.

He argued that the high court "has recognized many times" that one-on-one conversation, which is Chiles' method of treatment, is a form of speech.

"She's encouraging them to achieve their goals," he said, adding that "this is an ongoing active dialogue ... and that "absolutely has to be protected" by the First Amendment."

But state officials said there is a long history of states regulating the health care profession to protect patients from harmful practices, and the First Amendment has never barred states from doing that. Colorado pointed to medical malpractice laws and other licensing regimes, which lawyers said have long covered mental health and other treatments performed with words.

"This is because these words are used by a professional in a fiduciary relationship, to provide individualized treatment based on specialized knowledge, for the sole purpose of promoting the patient's health," officials wrote.

Additionally, they have argued conversion therapy is ineffective and associated with depression, anxiety, loss of faith and suicidality, regardless of how it is performed. Major medical associations have warned that efforts to change a patient's sexual orientation or gender identity are potentially harmful to young people and not supported by credible scientific evidence.

Colorado officials also refuted Chiles' claim that the state is trying to tamp down on certain speech — discouraging gender transition — that it disfavors.

"At no time has the First Amendment been understood to confer on professionals a constitutional right to use words to deliver treatment that violates the standard of care," they argued.

In court Tuesday, Justice Samuel Alito asked Colorado Solicitor General Shannon Stevenson, if a post-adolescent male is attracted to males wants to end or lessen that attraction, what under the Colorado statute would be banned?

Stevenson said it turns on whether the treatment seeks to change an individual's sexual orientation. If the therapist told him to be straight, that would be banned, she acknowledged, but if the patient were being advised on how to cope with his sexuality, that would be allowed.

She argued that there are harms that result from conversion therapy, which she said, says that "you can change this innate thing about yourself."

Both Alito and Justice Elena Kagan raised the possibility that applying the statute could result in viewpoint discrimination. Kagan said that if we're in "normal free speech-land … rather than doctor-land," if the male in Alito's example identifies as gay and is told by a therapist that he'll be helped to accept that, that is acceptable. But if the male is told we're "going to help you change," that is not.

"That seems like viewpoint discrimination," she said.

Colorado lawyers and those backing the state warned that if Chiles' prevails, it would destabilize longstanding health care regulation and gut states' power to ensure mental health professionals adhere to the standard of care.

The Trump administration is backing Chiles in the case, but told the Supreme Court in a filing that it should send the case back to lower courts to take another look at the law.

"Colorado is muzzling one side of an ongoing debate in the mental-health community about how to discuss questions of gender and sexuality with children," Solicitor General D. John Sauer wrote in a filing. "Under the First Amendment, the State bears a heavy burden to justify that content-based restriction on protected speech."

A few justices, including Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson, raised the idea of sending the case back to the lower courts and subjecting the Colorado law to strict scrutiny. Why wouldn't we do that, Jackson asked Campbell.

He responded that Chiles is suffering "irreparable harm" and "is being silenced," while children who need help are "being left without support."

A decision from the Supreme Court is expected by the end of June or early July.