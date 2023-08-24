Local band excited to headline inclusive Shine Music Festival

SunSquabi has been playing the Denver music scene for a dozen years.

"The Denver music scene in the last 20 years has really exploded," said Josh Fairman, bass guitar and synth player for SunSquabi.

"Just the Colorado music scene, in general, is a really collaborative space," said Chris Anderson, drummer for SunSquabi.

SunSquabi

They collaborate and experiment in the electronic music space.

"Our goal is kind of blending genres and not really have any rules creatively for ourselves, so it allows us to keep having fun and do whatever kind of music we like to do," said Kevin Donohue, guitar and keys player for SunSquabi.

The kind of music that is wildly popular at many summer music festivals across the country.

"It truly is a gift to be able to perform for people all over the place, so we try to spread the joy," Donohue explained. "We believe that music is for everybody."

Shine Music Festival

It was an easy decision to headline the Shine Music Festival, where every music lover is welcomed and accommodated.

"So you could be enjoying the show and right next to you there's some deaf people that are also just enjoying the show and they're feeling it because they have technology that gives them access," Fairman explained.

Technology creating a truly inclusive experience, putting every audience member on the same level.

"It gives people who may never have had the opportunity to really be immersed and enjoy a concert like everybody else," Fairman said to CBS News Colorado.

SunSquabi is proud to be a part of that mission and play for a hometown crowd.

Shine Music Festival is Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at ReelWorks Denver. Admission is free but a donation is encouraged.