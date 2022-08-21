More scattered storms Sunday, some with locally heavy rain

Saturday ended up being a relatively cloudy day for a large part of Colorado with very comfortable temperatures for late August. Scattered storms during the afternoon produced locally heavy rain and a few places even reported some hail.

Today will essentially be a repeat for the state with extensive cloud cover and a good chance for afternoon showers and storms in the mountains and along the adjacent plains. We are concerned that a few areas could see locally heavy rain due to the slow motion of storms. Flash flood fears will be highest over area burn scars. The far eastern counties of Colorado will probably miss out on any rain.

Once again we'll see widespread 60s and 70s in the mountains with mostly 80s on the eastern plains and western slope. A few towns in extreme northeast Colorado could get near 90 for a high. In the Denver area we'll see upper 70s and lower 80s.

The week ahead will feature a warming and drying trend starting on Monday. We'll still have a chance for afternoon storms each day but the coverage will be much less. Then starting on Thursday we could see temperatures come back down a few degrees as the storm chances go up.