More flames, smoke seen in Commerce City from Suncor after refinery malfunction

Neighbors living near the Suncor energy plant in Commerce City were sent another notification on Monday that there was a malfunction in the equipment.

Suncor's alert said it shut down part of the refinery after the malfunction. But because of that, there were more flames and smoke coming from the refinery than usual.

This comes as Suncor has been working to renew it's permit with the state health department.

The EPA has once again pressed the state to clarify how it will address Suncor's impact on the health of surrounding communities. 

