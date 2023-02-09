Watch CBS News
Suncor prepares to reopen one plant at refinery

The Suncor Refinery is working to reopen one of its refinery plants. The entire facility shut down after the late December 2022 cold snap damaged equipment at the Commerce City plant.

AAA said the shutdown is one of the reasons Colorado's average price for a gallon of gas is higher than the national average. 

Suncor said repair and restart work on Plant 2 is in the works. That plant is responsible for gasoline, fuel and diesel. Plants 1 and 3 remain shut down. 

Restarting both of those to get the full refinery up and running is expected by the end of the first quarter. 

