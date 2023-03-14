Police say sun glare contributed to crash, mom and son struck in crosswalk

A mother and son were struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning while crossing the street in Westminster in a crosswalk. The crash happened near the Academy of Charter Schools near West 120th and North Tejon Street.

Police said a driver was turning right and then struck them both.

The boy was rushed to the hospital for injuries, his mother was not seriously injured. Investigators said sun glare contributed to the crash.

More crashes happen in the days following the time change to Daylight Saving Time as the sun rises later than in Mountain Standard Time.